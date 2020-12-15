Menu
5G explained: How does it work?
News

Major outage for Optus customers

by Shae Mcdonald
15th Dec 2020 1:31 PM

A mobile phone outage has wreaked havoc on Optus customers just 10 days before Christmas.

Users took to social media on Tuesday morning to complain they hadn't been able to make or receive calls.

 

The telecommunications company confirmed a fault had impacted 4G-based calls on some handsets.

"We're working to restore services as soon as possible," it wrote on Twitter.

"In the meantime, we recommend switching to the 3G network or enabling WiFi Calling on your device if possible."

 

 

An Optus spokeswoman said the issue had since been resolved and all services were back up and running.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience," she said.

Originally published as Major outage for Optus customers

