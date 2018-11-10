Major power outage hits valley area

There is a power outage affecting the Clarence Valley.

There is a power outage affecting the Clarence Valley. Donna Jones

MORE than 1800 residents across South Grafton and surrounding areas are without power after an unplanned interuption around midday today.

Essential Energy's website reports that the outage, which stretches from South Grafton to Coutts Crossing has affed 1803 consumers, with crews investigating the source of the problem.

The area of the power outage Adam Hourigan

The website reporter estimates the power is to be restored by 4pm, pending the result of the investigations.

For updates on the restoration of the service, go to Essential Energy's outage page here.