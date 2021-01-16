Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
Breaking

Major rescue after 10m fall in Noosa National Park

Stuart Cumming
16th Jan 2021 7:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major rescue is under way to move a person who reportedly fell 10m onto rocks within the Noosa National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Paradise Caves area of the park about 5pm Saturday.

Accused Gumtree fraudster 'embarrassed' by 27 charges

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast helicopter had been called to winch an injured person from the scene.

Surf life savers have also assisted with the rescue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

More to come.

noosa national park paradise caves rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager critical after double stabbing at houseparty

        Premium Content Teenager critical after double stabbing at houseparty

        News A teenager and woman in her twenties found with multiple stab wounds on the Mid North Coast last night

        Teen’s devastating medical diagnosis

        Teen’s devastating medical diagnosis

        News A 15-year-old boy is facing a difficult battle

        Daily Catch-Up: January 16, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 16, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        Potential buyers eager to own a piece of Maclean history

        Premium Content Potential buyers eager to own a piece of Maclean history

        Property ‘It’s only been listed since January 6 but we’ve already had strong interest from...