Major road closed for the next two days

NSW Roads and Maritime Services have closed a section of highway in Grafton due to the annual Grafton Show.

The Summerland Way, on Villiers St between Dobie St and Fry St, will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the show, which finishes on Saturday night, to ensure the safety of animals and people crossing the road.

Last year there were traffic controllers on the road, reportedly due to paperwork not being submitted on time by the show society. But this year the road is closed.

There is a detour in place along Clarence St.