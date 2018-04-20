Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Show detour on Villiers St.
Grafton Show detour on Villiers St. Caitlan Charles
News

Major road closed for the next two days

by Caitlan Charles
20th Apr 2018 8:32 AM

NSW Roads and Maritime Services have closed a section of highway in Grafton due to the annual Grafton Show.

The Summerland Way, on Villiers St between Dobie St and Fry St, will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the show, which finishes on Saturday night, to ensure the safety of animals and people crossing the road.

Last year there were traffic controllers on the road, reportedly due to paperwork not being submitted on time by the show society. But this year the road is closed.

There is a detour in place along Clarence St.

Related Items

detour grafton grafton show road closed summerland way villiers st
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    HIGHWAY TO HELL: No end in sight for unpaid subcontractors

    HIGHWAY TO HELL: No end in sight for unpaid subcontractors

    Opinion FATE of unpaid subcontractors will hang over the head of NSW Roads minister Melinda Pavey long after the highway workers pack up and go home.

    • 20th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Israel

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Israel

    Rugby Union VIDEO: Moose is joined behind the sports desk by special guest Burls.

    • 20th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    GALLERY: Bridge traffic affected by rush hour collision

    GALLERY: Bridge traffic affected by rush hour collision

    Breaking P-plater involved in two-car crash adjacent to bridge

    Federation pleads for more TAFE action

    Federation pleads for more TAFE action

    News New TAFE jobs announced but call for more action

    Local Partners