Major success in carriage driving championships

Major Victoree has made a brilliant transition from the race track to carriage driving under the guidance of Grafton's Bill and Patsy Wicks.

EQUESTRIAN: There can be a successful and comfortable life after racing for horses if they are able to follow the lead of Major Victoree.

The former galloper who won $650,000 on the track has made a superb transition since coming to Grafton carriage driving couple Bill and Patsy Wicks.

They have transformed Major Victoree into a successful off the track horse who they recently took to Tamworth to debut at the Standardbred Pleasure and Performance Horse Associations, NSW State Championships.

Despite Major’s inexperience, he delighted his new owners.

“His Tamworth debut brought home many ribbons and prizes, including Supreme Champion so we will definitely be going back next year,” Mr Wicks said.

Mr Wicks described the sport of driving as alternative to the ridden competition of eventing.

The couple, who own Carriage Occasions, Grafton, have included Major in their business, ensuring he would appear at weddings and carrying passenger on tours of Christmas lights.

Mr Wicks said the Standardbred Pleasure and Performance Horse Association, has been formed to place horses with people for competition and pleasure riding and or driving.

Horses can be sourced by contacting Amanda Santangelo at Standardbred Pleasure and Performance Horse Association.

Their Facebook page and website can be found through Google.

The NSW Championship gave people the opportunity to take their horses into the arena for a career after racing.

Sponsored, supported and assisted by Harness Racing Australia and Tamworth Paceway, the horses were ridden and driven to a very high level and had many questioning if they were standardbreds.

“These horses are usually easily recognised by their racing gait,” Mr Wicks said.

The Wicks’s are passionate about getting more people involved in their sport.

“For people who own a standardbred ridden or driven, or would like to, please get in touch on 0438 216 248,” Mr Wicks said.

“We can give people an expression of interest to get together with the intention of enjoying their horse with some structured outings or competitions.”