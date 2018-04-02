'Major' tasked to lead the band

Murdo MacLeod, pipe major for the Maclean Pipe Band plays on Friday night at the Maclean Highland Gathering.

Murdo MacLeod, pipe major for the Maclean Pipe Band plays on Friday night at the Maclean Highland Gathering. Adam Hourigan

WHEN long-time pipe major of the Maclean District Pipe Band, Matt McLeod, retired last year, Murdo MacLeod, of no relation, stepped back into what was once a familiar role.

"I used to do it, but we moved away, and I've come back, and now that Matty retired, I took up the role again,” Mr MacLeod said.

With the name screaming of a Scottish heritage, Mr MacLeod actually started learning the pipes as a boy living in the highlands of Scotland before moving to Maclean, and has been playing for more than 35 years.

While the band is small in comparison to some, with 10 pipers and about eight in the drums corps, the band looks to the Highland Gathering as a focal point.

"It's always a big part of our year, and we build up to it,” Mr MacLeod said.

"We do travel, mostly up to Brisbane to compete a few times a year, and we'll go up to the Australian Championships next week to compete in grade four.

"We came fifth in the last championships two years ago so we're looking forward to it.”

Mr MacLeod said it wasn't just his experience, but the combined knowledge of "four or five” in the band who had a lot of experience and knowledge in the music that helped the band progress.

"Between all of us, we're always trying to improve all the time,” he said.

Tasked with the responsibility of leading the home-town parade in front of thousands of people, Mr MacLeod said the gathering was iconic to the town.

"It's very important, it promotes the town. It's Maclean's biggest weekend of the year,” he said.