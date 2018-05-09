Major traffic change for Grafton next week

THERE'S big changes afoot if you travel near Pound Street in Grafton, and they're here for a while.

From next Monday, access to Pound Street from Villiers Street will be closed as part of the new bridge upgrade, and won't reopen until the bridge is completed.

The changes include making the section of Pound Street between Clarence and Villiers streets one-way and also making the section of Clarence Street between the rail viaduct and Pound Street one-way.

The changes mean there will be no access to Pound Street from Villiers Street. Pound Street access will be via Clarence Street.

Sign posting including detour signage and variable message signs will be in place in advance of the traffic changes to advise motorists of the changed traffic arrangements and to help guide them.

A 40km/h speed restriction will be in place and road users are asked to observe any directions given by the traffic controllers.

High vehicles are advised the rail viaduct on Clarence Street has a clearance of 3.2 metres. Access to Pound Street for high and heavy vehicles is via Fitzroy Street and Clarence Street.

These changes may add time to some journeys, particularly during peak times. Motorists are asked to plan ahead their journeys and allow extra travel time.

Two-way traffic on Pound Street will be reinstated at the completion of work.

Access for residents, business, the North Coast TAFE and pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.