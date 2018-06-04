Major traffic disruptions after multiple vehicle accident

Three ambulances attended the multi vehicle accident.

A FOUR car accident on the Pacific Highway is this afternoon causing major traffic disruptions.

Around 1.15pm, emergency services were called to the multiple vehicle accident at the highway between Combine Street and Albany Street.

Ambulance media said three road ambulances attended the scene with four cars involved.

Two patients with minor injuries were assessed and one was transported to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

The accident has caused traffic disruptions with the exit to Combine Street closed off.

"It caused major traffic disruptions but thankfully had minor injuries," Ambulance media said.