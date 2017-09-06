Majos survive scare to progress to NCF Clarence decider

Yuraygir Bears vs Majos in the NCF 2nd Div semi-final at Rushforth Park on Saturday, September 2.

FOOTBALL: Majos FC has dominated North Coast Football's Anytime Fitness 2nd Division North competition this season.

But they had to navigate a tricky passage in the home and away semi-final format against defending premiers Yuryagir United FC to guarantee their place in this Saturday's grand final at 4pm at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean.

Majos went through the preliminary rounds undefeated including a differential of 94 goals for and 10 against.

They survived a scare against defending premiers Yuraygir United FC to come back from a 1-0 first leg defeat and record a 2-0 win at home to prevail 2-1 on aggregate.

Dan Ward found the back of the net for Yuraygir Utd in the first leg at Wooli Sports Ground on August 26. A missed penalty opportunity could have made the equation even worse for the minor premiers.

However, Majos bounced back in their home clash at Rushforth Park on Saturday, with striker Fraser Robinson pouncing on a loose ball in the box from a free kick during the first half. A superb long range strike gave Majos the ascendancy with 20 minutes to go and when Yuraygir goalkeeper Jason Rainbow received a second yellow card with 10 minutes left, it made the task of finding the elusive all-important away goal all the more difficult for the tiring Bears outfit.

Majos FC will face Yamba Breakers, who progressed in contrasting fashion, enjoying a much a smoother ride over the previous two weekends by defeating Coutts Crossing Cougars 4-0 on both occasions.

A total of seven NCF Clarence grand finals will be played at Barry Watts Oval in Maclean this Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, minor premiers Yamba will meet Coutts Crossing Blue in the Mens 3rd Division North grand final at 12pm on Saturday. Yamba defeated Westlawn Panthers 3-2 on aggregate while Coutts Crossing Blue defeated their Coutts Crossing Maroon counterparts 17-1 on aggregate.

In the Anytime Fitness Women's 2nd Division North minor premiers Majos bounced back from a nil-all draw at Maclean to win 3-0 and book a berth in the grand final. They will play Westlawn Tigers at 2pm at Barry Watts Oval who beat Yamba 6-0 on aggregate.

Clarence Grand Finals

Barry Watts Oval, Maclean

Friday

U14s , 6.30pm: Westlawn Tigers v Westlawn Jaguars

Saturday

U12s , 9am: Yamba Breakers v Westlawn Tigers

, 2pm: Majos FC v Westlawn Tigers Mens 2nd Div Nth, 4pm: Majos FC v Yamba Breakers

North Coast Football Premier League

Coffs Coast Utd FC Lions will meet Boambee Bombers in the Men's Premier League grand final at BCU International Stadium at 7pm this Saturday night after Boambee upset Urunga Raiders 3-2 on Saturday (5-3 agg). CCUFC defeated Orara Valley Dingoes 2-1 (6-1 agg).

Earlier matches include CCUFC and Northern Storm Thunder in Reserve Grade at 2.30pm, and Boambee versus Woolgoolga Wildcats in Women's First Grade at 4.50pm.

Woolgoolga reached the Women's First Grade grand final courtesy of a 1-0 win over Maclean Bobcats at Wherrett Park on Saturday, giving them a 5-0 aggregate result across the two weeks. Boambee defeated Urunga Raiders 2-0 (7-1 agg)