Makayla saddles up for another tilt at Showgirl title

Tim Howard
| 7th Apr 2017 11:37 AM
Grafton Showgirl competition hopeful Makayla Richardson.
Grafton Showgirl competition hopeful Makayla Richardson. Jarrard Potter

THE FIRST Grafton Showgirl entrant for 2017 wants to see more competition for this year's title.

Makayla Richardson, a 20-year-old pharmacy assistant, was a contestant in the 2016 quest and needed little encouragement to saddle up again this year.

"It was a great, fun event,” she said. "You learn lots of valuable stuff and make so many new friends.”

Ms Richardson's early life was filled with cattle and horses as the family spent lots of time at her pop's Jackadgery property.

"We were around cows and horses all the time, which was a great way to grow up,” she said.

"That's one of the reasons I've become involved with Showgirl. I think it's so important to maintain the rural lifestyle and culture.”

Ms Richardson said the experience last year would help her 2017 quest.

"I've learnt to be more comfortable speaking in public and have a better idea what the judges will be looking for this time,” she said. "I'm definitely more confident about what I'll be doing this time.”

Ms Richardson said it was important girls around her age took part in the showgirl competition.

"It would be really disappointing if we don't have more girls enter,” she said.

"So far I'm the only entrant for this year's competition.

"I would love to see many more girls enter.

"It's great that Showgirl gives rural communities the opportunity to show what they have to offer, all the way to the the Sydney Royal Easter Show.”

There are a number of ways to enter.

For more information, phone this year's Grafton Showgirl co-ordinator Kim Connor on 0477 504 158, go to the Grafton Showgirl Facebook page, which has a link to a downloadable form that is also on the Grafton Show Society webpage, http://www.graftonshow. com/grafton-showgirl/.

Or you can drop into the show society at Grafton Showground on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to pick up a form.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  contestant grafton showgirl jackadgery sydney royal easter show

