Make these boring activities better with music

ROCK ON! Crank up your UE Boom 2 and rock out with your mop to turn boring housework into a fun affair.

WE KNOW pretty much every activity is made better with music - for some even sleeping.

But today we focus on the heinously boring, yet necessary, tasks we do regularly that can be transformed from yawn to yay by turning on the tunes.

Housework: Let's start with the most obvious one. You'd be surprised how many calories you burn whizzing around the house like a spray-bottle-wielding warrior. Turn up the music, get into your daggy cleaning clothes and make double as a workout. Warn the kids there may be a live concert in the kitchen with a mop-handle microphone or put out a casting call for back-up singers and make it a family affair.

Cooking: For some, cooking dinner after a hectic day at work feels like more of a chore than it should. So put on your favourite play list and as your hips start to sway you'll feel the stresses of your day start to melt away.

Studying: It sounds distracting but some people actually work better with music playing. If you're in a distracting environment trying to study, channel your focus to the page in front of you by blocking out all the other noise with music. Find some music you're not going to be singing along to - perhaps a more chilled-out mix or instrumental - and see if your attention improves. If it doesn't, at least you got to enjoy some tunes.

But don't take our word for it - it's science.

Music signals to the brain to release the neurotransmitter dopamine, which gives you a sense of pleasure. This explains why you'll feel better when folding laundry with music on versus doing it without.

