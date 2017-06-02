21°
Make these boring activities better with music

2nd Jun 2017 5:52 PM
WE KNOW pretty much every activity is made better with music - for some even sleeping.

But today we focus on the heinously boring, yet necessary, tasks we do regularly that can be transformed from yawn to yay by turning on the tunes.

Housework: Let's start with the most obvious one. You'd be surprised how many calories you burn whizzing around the house like a spray-bottle-wielding warrior. Turn up the music, get into your daggy cleaning clothes and make double as a workout. Warn the kids there may be a live concert in the kitchen with a mop-handle microphone or put out a casting call for back-up singers and make it a family affair.

Cooking: For some, cooking dinner after a hectic day at work feels like more of a chore than it should. So put on your favourite play list and as your hips start to sway you'll feel the stresses of your day start to melt away.

Studying: It sounds distracting but some people actually work better with music playing. If you're in a distracting environment trying to study, channel your focus to the page in front of you by blocking out all the other noise with music. Find some music you're not going to be singing along to - perhaps a more chilled-out mix or instrumental - and see if your attention improves. If it doesn't, at least you got to enjoy some tunes.

But don't take our word for it - it's science.

Music signals to the brain to release the neurotransmitter dopamine, which gives you a sense of pleasure. This explains why you'll feel better when folding laundry with music on versus doing it without.

So we've got the answer: For a limited time, you'll get a free UE Boom 2 when you take out a 12-month digital subscription with our paper. Valued at $229.95, it's a wireless speaker with 360-degree sound and some serious bass. It connects straight to your phone via Bluetooth and will play up to 30 metres away.

Alongside your UE Boom 2, you'll have unlimited access to The Daily Examiner website and e-newspaper, unrestricted access to The Daily Telegraph+ and Washington Post. That's $500 of value for only $249. That's a whole lot of news and entertainment for a fraction of the cost.

This deal is only available until July 12, so get in quick before they run out. Head to www.dailyexaminer.com.au or phone 1300 361 604.

