Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

Fernleigh-based potter Brooke Clunie has been creating ceramic keep cups for some time, and now you can join her.

Fernleigh-based potter Brooke Clunie has been creating ceramic keep cups for some time, and now you can join her. Demetre Minchev

WITH The War on Waste launching into its second series this week, local potter Brooke Clunie is doing her bit for the cause.

Over the Australian Ceramics Open Studio weekend, August 18-19, Brooke is inviting community members into her studio to create their very own keep cups in an effort to combat plastic waste.

The Fernleigh-based potter has been creating ceramic keep cups for some time now, but she wanted to include the community as a fun and creative way to spread the message further.

"So much waste alone is generated by one-time-use takeaway coffee cups... and little changes can make a huge difference," she said.

"Besides, it's more enjoyable drinking our daily brew from a handmade cup, especially one you've made yourself."

Celebrating 25 years behind the potter's wheel, Brooke has showcased her work from her studio gallery, the Red Door Studio for the last eight years.

"I purpose-built my studio gallery so people can come and see me at work, at the process of making and the many steps involved. Ultimately, I hope this creates a relationship with pieces purchased and a meaningful shopping experience," Brooke said.

"I think people are genuinely seeking a connection.

"We have been so disconnected by mass production that we're longing to get back in touch with the crafts."

She attributes the growth she has experienced over the last five years to this, as local restaurants and cafes also seek connection through locally sourced foods and the wares they serve them on.

"I've just been blown away from the support of local businesses that have entrusted me with their vision, such as Harvest, Barrio, Barefoot Roaster, Northern Rivers Pottery Supplies and Nat's Coffee."

"It's because of this support that I've had the opportunity to move into different spaces with my work, such as the open studio and my art exhibition in September at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery."

Brooke is opening her Red Door studio during the Australian Ceramics Open Studio weekend, August 18-19. You can make your own travel cup with Brooke, and help fight the War On Waste movement.

Cost is $49, contact Brooke on 0403 528 868 to book in a time.