Makeshift Magpies stay positive

WALKING WOUNDED: Magpies winger DJ Eamens is helped from the field after injuring his ankle during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the Lower Clarence Magpies team missing eight regular first grade players, and seven players backing up after a full game of reserve grade, it was always going to be a tough ask for the boys in black and white on the road against the Casino Cougars.

While the Magpies were on the wrong end of the 60-10 scoreline, the club's vice president John Eliaisa said there was no lack of effort from the Magpies.

"Casino still had to work for it, the boys didn't give up, they busted their guts out, but it was just a culmination of the past two weeks taking its toll,” he said.

"The last fortnight has been a nightmare, we haven't had much training during the week with the injuries we've had and a few of the boys had the flu, so it was just a shocking two weeks.”

Eliaisa said the efforts of the players backing up from reserve grade to first grade was indicative of the culture change at Lower Clarence.

"The boys made a commitment to each other to stick together and they've done that,” he said.

"To me everything is positive, considering what they've been through the last two weeks, which has probably strengthened them knowing there's blokes that will keep turning up and putting in the effort and remain positive.”

With NRRRL action taking a break this weekend for the June long weekend, Eliaisa said the team will be looking forward to the rest.

"We probably had a few blokes that could have come back this week, but the decision was made to rest them until after the long weekend,” he said.

"We've got Tweed Coast first game back, and we could have as many as five first grade players back in the team, so it'll give us more of an idea of where we're travelling.”