Making a splash: Valley drenched by heavy downpours

LOCALISED flooding, a minor rescue and cancelled plans have resulted from heavy rainfall across the Clarence Valley.
Coastal areas copped the most rain yesterday, with Yamba drenched by 149mm between 9am yesterday and 1.30am this morning, according to Weatherzone.
Concerns of potential flooding on low-lying Carrs Dr, Yamba led St James Primary School to give parents the option to collect their children from school early.
Director of catholic schools for the Lismore Diocese David Condon said the move was simply a precaution.
"It's just a duty of care and the school was exercising that by letting parents know they (could) pick up their kids early if need be," he said.
"The school (remained) open and the kids were looked after."
In South Grafton, notorious flash-flooding spots on Spring St and Tyson St were closed due to water on the road.
A mother and daughter were lucky to escape injury after their car got stuck in rising floodwaters on Spring St about 9.30am.
According to an State Emergency Service spokesman Matthew Norris, police and ambulance were already on scene when SES arrived and the vehicle was being loaded on to a tow truck
"Thankfully no one was injured," he said.
Mr Norris said the SES received a total of 14 call-outs in the Clarence Valley yesterday, seven in Grafton and seven in Yamba.
Most were storm-related or requests for sandbagging assistance.
"Everyone's on standby for the next couple of days," Mr Norris said yesterday afternoon.
"We're expecting more updates tonight but been advised by the Bureau (of Meteorology) to have all hands on deck.
"We will have sandbags on standby with our teams, but obviously if there are any residents who are able to sandbag for themselves that would be great."
Minor flood warning in place for Orara River
Yesterday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a minor flood warning for the Orara River at Glenreagh, which is expected to reach the minor flood level of four metres early this morning.
Up to 40mm of rain was recorded over the Orara River Vallley in six hours to 4pm yesterday, and with more rain expected, the BOM said it was not possible to predict flood peaks due to uncertainty over how much more rain would fall overnight.
RAINFALL TOTALS
From 9am yesterday
Yamba: 149mm
Grafton airport: 64mm
Grafton research station: 41mm
Wooli River: 174mm
Nymboida: 40mm