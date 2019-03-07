Making the old machines come to life

HELP NEEDED: Lawrence Museum member Greg Donovan looks at an old drill press that is one of the items the museum is looking for help in restoring.

HELP NEEDED: Lawrence Museum member Greg Donovan looks at an old drill press that is one of the items the museum is looking for help in restoring. Adam Hourigan

THE Lawrence Museum is looking to keep alive the history of the local area.

And when they say alive, they mean up and running.

Fresh from the successful restoration of the first tractor to Lawrence, bringing it back to working status, the museum is looking for keen people to help restore some of the other machinery they have in store.

"Instead of having rusty old machinery all over the place, we can have things like the tractor,” president Robert Forbes said.

"When it looks like that, people all come and look at it... and it's continuing the history of the area.”

Mr Forbes said that they were looking for people with a keen interest and ability to restore the items into good condition, with a drill press and horse drawn grader the first projects to contend with.

"The drill press is in pieces now, it ran off belts running off steam-driven pulley belts long before electricity,” he said.

"We're rebuilding the motor that will run the press, so hopefully when it's restored it will run.

"That's what we want - to get things running again.”

Also on display in less than mint condition is a horse- drawn grader which the museum is keen to bring back to life.

"We've got lots of bits and pieces, but we don't want things like this looking like it's sitting and rusted away, we wanted it restored,” Mr Forbes said.

If you've got the skills to help, or are interested, contact the Lawrence Museum for more details.