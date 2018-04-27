MAKING WAVES: New foundation to promote female wakeboarding

GO GIRL: Pro wakeboarder Amber Wing out on the Clarence River as part of a junior clinic she's running on Sunday in conjunction with Round 4 of the Queensland wakeboarding series.

GO GIRL: Pro wakeboarder Amber Wing out on the Clarence River as part of a junior clinic she's running on Sunday in conjunction with Round 4 of the Queensland wakeboarding series. Adam Hourigan

WAKEBOARDING: There was always support available for male wakeboarders when Amber Wing was winning countless competitions nationally and internationally, but not as much for females in the sport.

"All my male friends had all got support from companies, they were getting paid in some form... and I was getting better results and winning world championships and I would be getting nothing or close to nothing,” she said.

That all changed when she moved to America to pursue a professional career in wakeboarding, but Wing said there was still a gap in Australia for supporting women in wakeboarding.

When she moved back to Australia after retiring this year, Wing decided it was time to find the support for female wakeboarders. From there, the Foundation for Women's Wake was born.

On May 4, the foundation is holding its launch on the Clarence River, with some of Australia's best coaches and female riders attending.

"It's more than just a day out on the boat,” Wing said.

"It's a life-changing thing for them, finding a sport they love and creating a healthy lifestyle for themselves.”

The Foundation for Women's Wake is all about promoting and assisting women in wake sports though mentoring, events and financial assistance.

The foundation aims to create a standard to raise up professional women and inspire future athletes.

"(We've had) great support from Malibu Boats Australia, Elevated Clothing Australia, Gold Coast Wake Park and Wing Wetsuits,” Wing said.

"They're all companies I sent one email to and they really want to be a part of it. There is a buzz around the foundation and what it can grow to.”

So far, there are 20 girls heading to the Big River Holiday Park and Ski Lodge to take part. There are still spots available, with tickets $120 for the day, which includes one-on-one coaching. Purchase tickets via trybooking.com/urqt.