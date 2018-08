Malcolm Turnbull is bracing for a second challenge

Malcolm Turnbull is bracing for a second challenge

MALCOLM Turnbull could face a leadership spill before Question Time, and is unlikely to have the numbers, sources have revealed.

The Courier-Mail understands key backers of Malcolm Turnbull have switched sides to Peter Dutton. It will likely spark a mass Cabinet reshuffle.

Follow updates from another chaotic day in Canberra live in our blog below.