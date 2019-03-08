Turnbull: ‘Libs didn’t want me to win election’

Malcolm Turnbull unloads on the Liberal Party on the BBC's Politics Live. Picture: BBC

Malcolm Turnbull unloads on the Liberal Party on the BBC's Politics Live. Picture: BBC

MALCOLM Turnbull says he was dumped as prime minister because his parliamentary colleagues thought he would win the upcoming election.

Speaking with veteran British broadcaster Andrew Neil on the BBC on Thursday, Mr Turnbull said his government was tracking well in the polls against Labor when he was ousted by the Liberal party room last August.

"You could argue that their concern was not that I would lose the election, but rather that I would win it," he said.

"There is no question the government's position is - and it still could win the election, the Liberal government - but its position is much less favourable than it was back in August."

Mr Turnbull's line of argument was challenged by Neil, who said "you're telling me your own party didn't want you to win the election? That's not credible, is it?" to which Mr Turnbull replied: "you've only got to look at the facts".

"In our own polling in the marginal seats, which is obviously the only ones that matter in terms of determining government, we were ahead," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP

When asked if new Prime Minister Scott Morrison was less popular than him, Mr Turnbull said: "the party on any of the objective indications (of) polling is in a worse position than it was in August, you can't deny that, that's a fact."

Mr Turnbull described the August coup as a "peculiarly Australian form of madness".

the former prime minister is travelling around Europe talking primarily about security issues.