Police investigating fatal Junction Hill rollover

UPDATE, 4PM: POLICE have confirmed an investigation is underway in relation to a fatal crash at Junction Hill this morning.

About 12.45am, police were called to Back Lane, Junction Hill, following reports of a crash.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and found a Holden Astra had left the road and struck a drain at the location.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated a 24-year-old man, who had been travelling as a rear-seat passenger but he died at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Grafton Base Hospital before being released. He is currently assisting police with inquiries at Grafton Police Station.

A 17-year-old female passenger was taken to Lismore hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, while a second 17-year-old girl was taken to Coffs Harbour Heath Campus where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Richmond Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

EARLIER: A MALE is believed to have died following a single car rollover at Junction Hill.

Grafton Ambulance station officer Tim Bestwick told The Daily Examiner emergency services including SES and police were called to Back Lane at Junction Hill, in the early hours of this morning.

They arrived to find four occupants in the vehicle, including one trapped male.

Two female patients suffered lower limb pain. One was flown to Lismore Hospital by helicopter, and another was transported by road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

The fourth person involved suffered no serious injuries.