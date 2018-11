A 24-year-old man has been transported to Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane following a single vehicle crash at Palmers Island.

The car, which left the road near the Palmers Island Store and lay to rest about 50m from the road.

According to the Westpac Helicopter service, the male was in an unstable condition when they transported him to hospital.

There have been delays all morning along Yamba Rd as crash investigations occurred.

A car crash at Palmers Island on Saturday, November 3. Adam Hourigan

