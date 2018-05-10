Male underwear models expose Fraser Island

Jockey brand ambassadors during their getaway trip to Fraser Island.

FRASER Island has been showcased to a social media audience of more than 150,000 people when five Instagram models took to its sands to promote an underwear brand.

The Jockey brand ambassadors - made up of Lee Carseldine, Ben Seymour, Dalton Graham, Cameron Byrnes and Jake Rich - posed at the island's unique sights, including Lake McKenzie.

It was familiar land for Mr Carseldine, a television presenter who was on the island in February to film episodes for Queensland Weekender.

"I've been very fortunate to get asked to come to Fraser Island a few times over the last couple of years for work and this time round I have enjoyed introducing these guys to this World Heritage-listed gem over the last couple of days," Mr Carseldine said.

"Pretty lucky gig and couldn't think of anywhere better to hold the campaign."

The photos from the shoot, which have received thousands of likes on Instagram, showcase the heart throbs having a good time in their Jockey gear.

Kingfisher Bay Resort senior ranger Annie Bauer was assigned the job of showing the lads around.

The resort regularly regularly hosts influencers, which communications manager Monique Parker said led to free exposure for our region.

"In recent months, there have been brand billboards throughout the Brisbane CBD and airports across Australia featuring billboards of Fraser Island, all as a result of branded photoshoots," Ms Parker said.

"Through our efforts to bring influencers into the region, we are now finding that the word is spreading among the online community that Fraser Island is the place to be to be seen."