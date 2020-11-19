Bird park sex attack victim tells of trauma

The owner of one of Queensland's most iconic tourist attractions has received a slap on the wrist from a magistrate who fined the man $2000 for groping and touching a woman.

So-called "Bird King" Frank Arthur Shipp, 69, was also ordered to pay his victim, who worked for him at the Maleny Botanic Gardens, $2000 in compensation.

The iconic bird park rates as one of the top tourist attractions in Queensland's Sunshine Coast hinterland on the TripAdvisor website.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told Caloundra Magistrates Court that Shipp felt his upbringing in South Africa "may have contributed to his blur in personal boundaries".

"He noted that the rules were different in Australia compared with in South Africa, and that sexual in appropriate behaviour like groping were common and a systemic issue in South Africa," Mr Stjernqvist told the court.

Frank Shipp was fined for touching and groping a young woman.

The sexual assault victim has spoken of the toll it took on her financially and emotionally.

It was the mother-of-three's first job after eight years out of the workforce and she was ecstatic at landing a position at the popular tourist attraction.

Defence lawyer Chelsea Emery told Caloundra Magistrates Court that Shipp had all the signs of early onset dementia which contributed to his behaviour at the park earlier this year.

But the magistrate said Shipp had put some thought and planning into the sexual assault.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said Shipp told the woman he needed help with something and drove her to an isolated area of the park.

Frank Shipp leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court. Picture: Patrick Woods

Shipp then changed his story, telling the woman he actually did not need her help and that he wanted to show her a "pretty place".

"The victim was very uncomfortable with the situation she was in," Constable Burrell said.

"The defendant told the victim he was tempted to do the pencil test on her and she told him not to do that.

"The defendant moved close to the victim and used his index finger to jiggle her right breast."

He told the woman he was doing the "finger test" to see if her breast would hold a pencil.

They then drove back to the main area of the park.

The woman was again sexually assaulted when Shipp leaned back in the vehicle.

"He touched the top part of her groin and leg area," Constable Burrell said.

Defence lawyer Chelsea Emery told Caloundra Magistrates Court that Frank Shipp had all the signs of early onset dementia. Picture: Russell Shakespeare

He said Shipp was also facing charges of common assault for his conduct towards the woman over a six-week period leading up to the sexual assault.

Details of the behaviour were not read to the court.

In a victim impact statement, the young woman said she also could not physically move past the major sexual assault, and her mind was consumed with the string of other incidents around it.

"When driving to work I would feel nauseous, my palms would sweat profusely, I would become so aware of my heart beating and tears would stream down my face. Sometimes it was so intense, I would have to pull over to vomit. The elation I once felt about having my 'dream job' had been replaced with fear, guilt and disgust, both at Frank and myself for not speaking up sooner.

"I made the choice to report what happened to me so that it won't happen to someone else, but it has taken a huge toll on myself and my family, both emotionally and financially."

"I struggled for weeks to decide exactly what to do. I was so torn between what I wanted, which was the job I had known prior, and what I felt like I needed to do. I talked with friends and family, I broke down many times and I went back and forth for weeks... My kids unfortunately witnessed a lot of what went on in the weeks that followed. They knew something was wrong and that I was having a hard time. The oldest overheard conversations and I heard her telling people, 'my Mummy doesn't have a job anymore because her boss touched her boob'. An eight year-old should never have to carry that kind of burden or understanding of the world."

Frank Shipp outside court. Picture: Patrick Woods.

She said her plans with her husband to buy a family home were ruined because she no longer had a job and they were struggling financially again.

"The selfish actions of this one man created prongs of pressure that pushed down on so many aspects of our lives. It was and still is at times emotionally suffocating. This should not happen to anyone.

"The job at Maleny meant we could finally start to live instead of just survive. It would have changed our lives. Not only that, but before the comments and touching from Frank, I genuinely loved going to work. My colleagues were lovely and I was really enjoying building a new social network, something that had been very hard to do with three young children. I had cultivated a love for propagating and growing plants as a stay-at-home mum and had aspirations of learning from Frank to really establish a career in horticulture and saw my job at Maleny as my future.

"Now I feel like we're back to square one. My confidence to go out again and try to find another job has been crushed. I know I will need to do that at some point, but I now question whether all the things that were said about my abilities as an employee were true or whether they were just meant to lead me into a false sense of security."

Mr Stjernqvist said the psychological damage of the assault would impact the victim for a long time.

No convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Bird park sex attack victim tells of trauma