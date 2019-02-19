Maleny single mum struck down with shock cancer diagnosis

Cecilie Schiotz was diagnosed with cancer after studying for a nursing degree.

Cecilie Schiotz was diagnosed with cancer after studying for a nursing degree. Warren Lynam

A PILLAR of the small Maleny township has been struck down with a shock cancer diagnosis.

This year was supposed to be a breakout for single mother of two Cecile Schiotz.

But days after completing her final university exams, her nursing career was put on hold by the sudden scare.

When she found a lump on her breast she was diagnosed with fibroadenoma, but weeks later the tumour underwent "significant change" for the worse.

"It was go, go, go from there," Ms Schiotz said.

"I was booked in for surgery but I saw a specialist for a second consultation and she highly recommended chemotherapy.

"I'm learning about the highs and lows of chemo. I've had extreme fatigue and body aches."

Despite cancer taking hold on the young mum, she is trying to remain positive, particularly for her boys - Billy and Tarek.

"They are aware of what I am going through, and they understand, but when I'm really bad I don't like them to see," she said.

"It's been hard. I am still trying to be strong for them.

"We have all prepared that it may get worse and the road ahead is going to be a long one."

Cecilie Schiotz was diagnosed with cancer after studying for a nursing degree. Warren Lynam

It's the moment her children arrive home from school that lifts her spirits.

"I really look forward to when they come home from school. Their cuddles keep me going," she said.

"I love hearing about their day and I love being a mum. It's a huge part of my identity."

Slowly though, she feels her body becoming weaker and more fragile.

She worries about driving in early in the morning and late at night as she deals with the "foggy" side effects of her medication.

Close friend Jacqueline Nolen described Ms Schiotz as a "beloved friend" and someone who naturally touched the lives of those around her.

Ms Nolen created a GoFundMe campaign to help aid Ms Schiotz's treatment and recovery time - something expected to cost thousands of dollars.

"She's really helped grow our connected Maleny community," she said.

"From dancing through to chai stalls, and hosting family camping days.

"She's such an independent, kind-hearted woman and she really needs the full support of the community."

Already, almost $2000 has been raised.

"The people of Maleny... they're simply amazing," she said.

"I'm from a big city, Copenhagen originally, and I can't imagine raising a family anywhere else.

"They've helped me out so much."

To help raise up funds, search Cecile's Healing on GoFundMe or follow the link.