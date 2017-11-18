Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mallika's leap of faith strikes gold

Mallika Van Pelt shows off the medals she won at the Australian Masters Games for gymnastics.
Mallika Van Pelt shows off the medals she won at the Australian Masters Games for gymnastics. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
by

GYMNASTICS: For Yamba's Mallika Van Pelt, after 20 years away from competitive gymnastics, she admitted to not being sure at what to expect at this year's Australian Masters games.

And a look around at first practice didn't help either.

"I went for a training session the day before, and there was a lot of people doing skills that I can't achieve, so it really freaked me out," she said.

Come the day of competition though, Van Pelt's routines were definitely up to scratch winning two gold and four silver, justifying the hard work she'd put in over the previous months.

"As soon I got my first medal, I was like this is awesome.

"I've done so much hard work, and while a lot of people say it's about doing your best, I really wanted a medal," she laughed.

 

Mallika Van Pelt shows off the medals she won at the Australian Masters Games for gymnastics.
Mallika Van Pelt shows off the medals she won at the Australian Masters Games for gymnastics. Adam Hourigan

With her golds coming in balance beam and vault, and silver in floor, bars, mini-tramp and the all around competition, Van Pelt said she executed her routines precisely and safely, though it didn't all go to plan.

"I forgot my balance routine, I just went blank because of everything around me," she s aid.

"It's a bit overwhelming because there's someone on every rotation, and also men competing, so I'm watching this 70 year old on the rings as I'm trying to remember.

"I just made it up. I tried to remember the level three and five routines and mashed them together."

Van Pelt said the event had inspired her to keep going, with an eye to the next Masters Games in two years.

"I'm still training, I want to get better, the women there getting the golds inspired me to improve," she said.

"But I think for now I'll take a bit of a break, it's such a strict lifestyle and I need to live a bit."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Grafton women top rally contest

Grafton women top rally contest

Ambassador and promotional roles for local models at Coffs Harbour rally event

Coles, potholes and hopefully some shade

DAMAGE: Trucks transporting equipment for carpark shade sails caused potholes in the carpark of the South Grafton Coles Shopping Centre.

Potholes in a South Grafton carpark cause an online stir

Valley umpire chosen for top country cricket decider

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Clarence River umpire Bruce Baxter will step on to the SCG for the Plan B Regional Big Bash final next month.

Baxter already preparing for familiar SCG tingles.

Coaching trio eyes Buccs' premiership

LEADER: Rob Tierney will step down as captain for Buccs in 2018.

Yamba look to tested and proven formula for 2018.

Local Partners