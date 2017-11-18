Mallika's leap of faith strikes gold

Mallika Van Pelt shows off the medals she won at the Australian Masters Games for gymnastics.

Mallika Van Pelt shows off the medals she won at the Australian Masters Games for gymnastics. Adam Hourigan

GYMNASTICS: For Yamba's Mallika Van Pelt, after 20 years away from competitive gymnastics, she admitted to not being sure at what to expect at this year's Australian Masters games.

And a look around at first practice didn't help either.

"I went for a training session the day before, and there was a lot of people doing skills that I can't achieve, so it really freaked me out," she said.

Come the day of competition though, Van Pelt's routines were definitely up to scratch winning two gold and four silver, justifying the hard work she'd put in over the previous months.

"As soon I got my first medal, I was like this is awesome.

"I've done so much hard work, and while a lot of people say it's about doing your best, I really wanted a medal," she laughed.

With her golds coming in balance beam and vault, and silver in floor, bars, mini-tramp and the all around competition, Van Pelt said she executed her routines precisely and safely, though it didn't all go to plan.

"I forgot my balance routine, I just went blank because of everything around me," she s aid.

"It's a bit overwhelming because there's someone on every rotation, and also men competing, so I'm watching this 70 year old on the rings as I'm trying to remember.

"I just made it up. I tried to remember the level three and five routines and mashed them together."

Van Pelt said the event had inspired her to keep going, with an eye to the next Masters Games in two years.

"I'm still training, I want to get better, the women there getting the golds inspired me to improve," she said.

"But I think for now I'll take a bit of a break, it's such a strict lifestyle and I need to live a bit."