Maloney ride of 'perfection' delivers another Cup to Edmonds

ON THE MONEY: Impregnable (left) leads a line of runners down the home straight in the Jacaranda Cup at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

RACING: While the sky had turned dark and turbulent for the Jacaranda Cup, the heat had not left the Grafton Racecourse as Impregnable stormed away from the field.

The Toby Edmonds-trained gelding was ridden to perfection by Gold Coast jockey Ryan Maloney as he stretched out to a two-and-a-half length win over equal favourite Lucky Meteor (Ceejay Graham).

Julie Hodder's La Dolce Vita was a further length-and-a-half behind in third place.

"It was run exactly how the speed map suggested and Ryan really put him in the right position to win that race,” Edmonds said.

"Three or four of the horses really rolled along the back straight, which meant he was able to get in his rhythm today and then improved an extra gear when he needed to.

"He was really good today, he keeps getting fitter and fitter and he will really improve off that run.”

The win was the five-year-old gelding's sixth from 21 starts taking his total prizemoney past $150,000.

It was also the first sign for the Gold Coast trainer that the gelding has finally made a recovery from a minor leg injury that ruled him off the track earlier this year.

"It was nothing really bad, it was just a big gash on his hind leg, but it forced him to sit out races for a while,” he said.

"He is a little, gross, fat fella and the longer he had off the bigger he got, so it is good to have him back on the track now.

"That was his third run back. He was very mediocre in the early part of this prep, he struggled through a lot of trials but this time it just all clicked for him which is great to see.”

The win completed a trifecta for Maloney who had earlier ridden back-to-back winners for trainer Kris Lees when Can't Catch Her and Azarose won the Southside Pharmacy F&M Maiden Plate (1100m) and The Daily Examiner Class 1 & Maiden Plate (2200m) respectively.

Maloney also finished the afternoon with two second places (Heritage Sash and Nothingforthepress) as well as a third place (Miss Fraser).

Grafton's leading horse trainer John Shelton continued his strong run of form with a win in the time-honoured CRJC Life Members Cup when Cool Prince (Shannon Doyle) strode out to a half-length win.