Mammoth donation to bushfire brigade

Grant Jennings presents the Wooloweyah RFS with a cheque to the tune of $15,950

Grant Jennings presents the Wooloweyah RFS with a cheque to the tune of $15,950 John Webber

ANGOURIE residents have raised almost $16,000 for the Wooloweyah bushfire brigade to say thankyou for recent efforts.

Rapturous applause was given to the Wooloweyah Fire Brigade and NSW Rural Fires Services at Angourie as the community rallied to raise $15,950 in response to thier tireless efforts during the Shark Creek bushfire

The recent bushfire came perilously close to the village of Angourie and Grant Jennings, president of the Angourie Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc., thanked the firies on behalf of everyone in the seaside town

Expressing the sentiment of the community, one resident said they were grateful to the Wooloweyah RFS and other locals who "did such a gallant job protecting our houses in Angourie”.

Mark Evans from Wooloweyah Fire Brigade said the money would go towards essential firefighting equipment.

The fundraising included donations from grateful residents and the proceeds from a raffle of a Will Webber surfboard, donated by Angourie resident John Webber.

The Shark Creek fire burned a significant portion of the Yuraygir National Park and came close to destroying a number of properties in the areas of Wooloweyah and Angourie.