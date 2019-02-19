Mammoth tide swallows first Mudlo Rocks victim

A YOUNG couple and their Ute were the latest victims of the notorious Mudlo Rocks beach passing at Rainbow Beach this morning.

A massive swell pushing a 2.3m tide onto the beach was no match for the Nissan Navara Dual Cab Ute the pair were trying to negotiate past the rocks just after dawn this morning.

Placing a panicked call for help at 5.30am, within half an hour the car was surrounded by water and too late to save, said Rainbow Beach towing operator Dave Elder.

"They got stuck on the rock and then the tide came in - before could even go down there it was inundated with water," Mr Elder, of Rainbow Beach Towing and Roadside Assist, said.

"They lost a fair bit."

While the exposed rocks lining the popular Rainbow Beach driving route has snagged countless cars over the years, it was the first major vehicle loss this year Mr Elder said.

He said the treacherous conditions would not be forgiving this week and advised avoiding the rocks and using the inland Freshwater Track instead to reach Double Island Point to the south of Rainbow Beach.

"Be very careful on an incoming tide - if you get stuck you'll be gone in an hour," he said.

He said those seeking information about the rocks, tides or tracks could call the business on 5486 8555