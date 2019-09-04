Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 19, killed in collision with truck on Gympie Road

Mark Furler
by
4th Sep 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has lost his life after his car collided with a truck on Gympie Road at Aspley on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 19-year-old was killed at the intersection of Gympie Road and Webster Road just after midnight.

It is believed the Kelvin Grove man was the driver of a Toyota Celica sedan, when it collided with a truck.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash comes after another fatality at Tweed Heads involving an alleged hit and run which sparked a dramatic Brisbane Airport arrest.

More Stories

Show More
aspley editors picks gympie road kelvin grove
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Centre opens to air of optimism

    premium_icon Centre opens to air of optimism

    News Bumper crowd on hand to witness official opening

    Brave new world for NDIS provider

    premium_icon Brave new world for NDIS provider

    News Caringa branches out to take on therapy services

    Trucking industry welcomes its newest Wall of Fame member

    premium_icon Trucking industry welcomes its newest Wall of Fame member

    News 'I'll always support this wonderful industry that we work in'

    Muslim speaker extends open invite to Valley community

    premium_icon Muslim speaker extends open invite to Valley community

    News Mosque Next Door host to visit Grafton later this month