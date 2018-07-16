Menu
MVA - Motorcycle, Fatal, Bolte Bridge - SE Off Ramp/Turner Street, Docklands.
News

Man killed in suspected motorbike street race

by Ed Gardiner
16th Jul 2018 7:04 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST has died after he was flung from his bike during a suspected street race in Port Melbourne last night.

The 32-year-old was seen riding alongside another motorbike at high speed on the Bolte Bridge about 10pm last night.

The driver lost control of his bike at a bend near the Burnley Tunnel exit and crashed into a side barrier.

The motorcyclist went over the barrier and was found in this Turner St yard. Picture: Patrick Herve
The driver, from Highett, was thrown over the barrier at died at the scene.

Witnesses have told police the pair were racing at high speed.

Police have urged any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police believe the motorcyclist struck the barrier and was thrown over the ramp. Picture: Patrick Herve
