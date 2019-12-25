Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Man, 34, stabbed after Christmas morning row

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stabbed after an argument broke out in an upstairs apartment of a Buderim apartment block this morning.

The Christmas morning violence erupted about 3.50am at the apartment off Goshawk Boulevard.

Neighbours who called police reported hearing a loud noise and arguing.

Police arrived to notice damage to the front door and frame.

A police spokeswoman said when no-one answered they secured entry to find the 34-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his right shoulder.

He has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations continue.

christmas crime editors picks stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1km-long Christmas present delivered

        premium_icon 1km-long Christmas present delivered

        News Ten-year battle ends with hand-painted show of thanks

        Glowing reviews put park on par with Star Wars

        premium_icon Glowing reviews put park on par with Star Wars

        News ‘The most exciting playground I have ever been on’ says dolphin-rider

        Academy of Sport come knocking for Clarence netball trio

        premium_icon Academy of Sport come knocking for Clarence netball trio

        Netball The juniors and talented coach join the 2020 squad as they continue to develop.

        YOUR GUIDE: Christmas to NYE in the Clarence

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Christmas to NYE in the Clarence

        Offbeat Where to grab a coffee, go for a swim or just enjoy the fireworks