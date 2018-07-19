Menu
Man, 41, dies after being found near motorcycle

19th Jul 2018 5:13 AM

A 41-YEAR-OLD man is dead after he was found unconscious near a motorbike by an off duty police officer.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatal single vehicle traffic crash at Derragun in Townsville overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at 10.40pm.

The off duty officer commenced CPR but the 41-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

The death is one of at least four overnight on Australian roads.

Three people died after a head-on collision near Canberra overnight.

