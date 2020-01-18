Man, 59, charged with 57 offences involving children

A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under seventeen and one count of sexual assault after an investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

Detectives from Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

The man is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact police as investigations are continuing.

