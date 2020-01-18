Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Crime

Man, 59, charged with 57 offences involving children

17th Jan 2020 7:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under seventeen and one count of sexual assault after an investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

Detectives from Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

The man is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact police as investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Information about crime can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More rain, thunderstorms are forecast

        premium_icon More rain, thunderstorms are forecast

        Weather Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding

        Help bushfire victims by catching a Sunday movie

        premium_icon Help bushfire victims by catching a Sunday movie

        Entertainment Check out the latest screenings at the Saraton Theatre and you’ll help raise funds...

        O’Brien gets cracking in the Clarence

        premium_icon O’Brien gets cracking in the Clarence

        Business The Victorian native is here to make a difference after buying the Grafton...

        An evolving climate policy?

        premium_icon An evolving climate policy?

        Opinion Recently there were signs that the federal government have had a wake up call...