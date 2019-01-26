Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS 7 NEWS
News

Man, 62, dies of injuries after horror December truck crash

26th Jan 2019 9:58 AM

>>RELATED: Police confirm identity of boy killed in crash

A MILLMERRAN man, who was involved in a collision on the Gore Highway on December 27, has died from his injuries.

The traffic crash, which involved two trucks travelling south on the Gore Highway at Pampas near Toowoomba, claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy who was a passenger of one of the trucks.

The driver of the other truck, a 62-year-old Millmerran man, died yesterday afternoon at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

gore highway pampas toowoomba crash toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Quiet voice leads way in Australia Day awards

    premium_icon Quiet voice leads way in Australia Day awards

    News Four categories awarded in council Australia Day awards

    Grafton's own Dame Edna OAM

    premium_icon Grafton's own Dame Edna OAM

    News Honour for man whose focus is youth work

    AUSTRALIA DAY: events in the Clarence Valley

    premium_icon AUSTRALIA DAY: events in the Clarence Valley

    Whats On Find out what's on to celebrate the big day

    Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    premium_icon Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    Crime Jail shock for children of convicted rapist, domestic violence perp