Car collides with truck, hits tree in highway crash

UPDATE: 9.55am: NSW ROADS & Maritime Services have re-opened the east-bound lane of the Bruxner Hwy after car collided with a truck around 8.45am today.



Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.



An RMS spokeswoman said the two-vehicle crash has now been cleared.



"A vehicle collided with a truck and ended up in a front yard after hitting a tree," she said.



"The road was cleared around 9.45 am and now all the lanes on the Bruxner Hwy have re-opened."

UPDATE 9.20am: RICHMOND Police District duty officer Inspector David Vandergriend confirmed police are in attendance at the two-vehicle crash east of Casino this morning.



"We have one car on scene, there are also ambulance and Fire & Rescue there," he said.



"Council are also on scene and are doing road control."



Insp Vandergriend said there is still one senior man trapped.



"He is trapped in his vehcile, but not by confinement - he does not have to be cut out," he said.



"The driver is conscious and breathing and complaining of back injury."



Insp Vandergriend reminded motorists to drive to weather and conditions.



"We are still running Operation Go Slow through until the end of the Anzac Day weekend and targeting drink and drug driving, the wearing of helmets and speeding," he said.



"We remind everyone to drive to the road and weather conditions and comply with all road rules."

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles around 8.45am on the Bruxner Hwy east of Casino.

The incident which occurred at Irvington near the intersection of Richmond Rd and the Bruxner Hwy is attended by police and ambulance personnel.

A NSW Ambulance representative said it is understood one man is trapped in his vehicle.

"We have one ambulance at this two vehicle accident," she said.

"A male in the vehicle in his 70s has indicated he has back pain."

Drivers are advised to allow extra time to travel though this area.

More to come.