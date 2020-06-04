Menu
MEDICAL MISSION: AN ELDERLY man at Urbenville was airflifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serve head injury on Wednesday June 3.
News

Man, 93, airlifted to hospital after fall

Alison Paterson
4th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
AN ELDERLY man has been rescued after he fell and injured his head while at home alone.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Graham Nickisson said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been initially tasked to a possible jet ski rider in trouble off the coast at Evans Head.

"An extensive search was conducted but nothing has been located," he said.

"Then the helicopter was re-tasked at 7.30pm to a property at Urbenville where a 93-year-old man had suffered a severe laceration to his head in a fall at his residence.

Mr Nickisson said NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team stabilised the patient.

"He was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment," he said.

