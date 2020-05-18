Man about the house

Clarence Valley’s favourite country music son Troy Cassar-Daley will delve into his family history in the 2020 season of Who Do You Think You Are? Supplied by SBS.

MUSOS are certainly feeling the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry the first to suffer when the country shutdown live performances due to social distancing requirements.

Even the big names in the industry have had to find a way to keep busy and connected to their fans while stuck at home and our homegrown star Troy Cassar-Daley is no different.

While speaking to him from his Brisbane home about the new SBS series of Who Do You

Think You Are? which he will feature in this season, Troy said it had been a new experience

for him being off the road for so long.

“I’m writing a lot of songs and cleaned up at home 20,000 times already,” he said.

“It’s a tough one for musos. I don’t have any work. Everything is just on hold and shutdown.

It’s the weirdest thing but I think it’s the reset button I needed anyway. I reckon I’m going to write a lot from it and learn a lot from it.”

Troy said his wife Laurel Edwards has still been able to go into work at Brisbane’s 4KQ radio station where she has been working for almost three decades hosting the breakfast program.

“Because announcers can keep the metre-and-a-half across the desk they’ve been able to keep the radio going.”

Troy said the virus has make him slow down a lot “and made Laurel go to work so she can look forward to getting away from me,” he laughed.

The country music star said he has spent a lot of time in his home studio “writing and writing” and even getting back to his musical roots in Grafton.

“I’ve been playing bass and drums. Now I haven’t done that since Little Eagle days. We all used to have a swap of the instruments every now and again. That’s how bored I am.”

He said he recently made a home recording of a song he wrote with Paul Kelly “before we had to go into isolation”.

“It’s me pretending to be the whole band. That’s been my therapy. To make me feel like I’ve actually got players around me.”

Troy Cassar Daley’s ancestral story will feature in the new series of SBS’s Who Do You Think You Are? which starts screening from Tuesday. The Daily Examiner will be publishing its exclusive interview with Troy about the program, a hint of the fascinating findings they uncovered and how the intensive filming process impacted on him personally.