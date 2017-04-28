Man accused of bashing partner with hockey stick

A CASINO man has been arrested, accused with assaulting his partner with a hockey stick.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that the 22-year-old man assaulted his partner, caused fractures and bruising to the victims forearm, at Tabulam on April 17.

He is then accused of biting her on the hand, Senior Constable David Henderson said..

Police alleged this was a totally unprovoked assault and started while the victim was asleep.

The victim was taken to Casino hospital for treatment and police were advised.

Police will also allege that on April 18 the 22-year-old Casino man has assaulted another woman at Tabulam by kicking her in the back, Snr Const Henderson said.

Casino and Tabulam police had been searching for this man for several days.

Yesterday, police attended a location in Baryugil where the man was found inside a house.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Casino Police Station.

A 26-year-old Baryulgil man who was also at the residence had an outstanding warrant, Snr Const Henderson said.

The 22-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and assault.

He was refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court today.

The 26-year-old with the warrant was also bail refused, snr const Henderson said.