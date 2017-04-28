23°
News

Man accused of bashing partner with hockey stick

28th Apr 2017 6:23 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CASINO man has been arrested, accused with assaulting his partner with a hockey stick.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that the 22-year-old man assaulted his partner, caused fractures and bruising to the victims forearm, at Tabulam on April 17.

He is then accused of biting her on the hand, Senior Constable David Henderson said..

Police alleged this was a totally unprovoked assault and started while the victim was asleep.

The victim was taken to Casino hospital for treatment and police were advised.

Police will also allege that on April 18 the 22-year-old Casino man has assaulted another woman at Tabulam by kicking her in the back, Snr Const Henderson said.

Casino and Tabulam police had been searching for this man for several days.

Yesterday, police attended a location in Baryugil where the man was found inside a house.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Casino Police Station.

A 26-year-old Baryulgil man who was also at the residence had an outstanding warrant, Snr Const Henderson said.

The 22-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and assault.

He was refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court today.

The 26-year-old with the warrant was also bail refused, snr const Henderson said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  assault domestic violence northern rivers crime police

Mental health unit at superclinic growing

Mental health unit at superclinic growing

The mental health unit at the Grafton GP Superclinic has been growing over the last few months

OUR SAY: Council rises to challenge in rates debate

The nine Clarence Valley councillors.

Choice to support SRV lesser of two evils

Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.

Rental housing affordability in the Clarence Valley plummets

Harwood Mill's sweet new project

Member for Page Kevin Hogan looks over plan for Harwood Mill upgrade with operations manager Stephen King and NSW Canegrowers Association president Ross Farlow during an inspection of the site.

Sugar Mill upgrade a boon to jobs

Local Partners

Hospital auxiliary takes it to the streets

The 100-strong auxiliary has raised more than $900,000 over the past decade from the local community

Mental health unit at superclinic growing

Grafton Super Clinic practice nurse Cherie Power, practice manager Carol Pachos and occupational therapist and counsellor Jenny Carter-Swain.

Mental health support at the GP Superclinic

Grace gets to play with trumpet great

Grace McDonald

Grace McDonald to play with trumpet guru

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

DESIGNED to offer the best music festival experience possible, each pass will have a reserve price of $500.

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

NIDA graduate joins in Playhouse production

NEW STAR: NIDA graduate Doug Hall appears in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production.

Nida graduate to take the stage for new production

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

SALE IS IMMINENT

44 Martin Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

A home that has it all! This property package is every buyers dream; Low maintenance, tick. Spacious family home, tick. Location only minutes' drive from...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $349,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

URGENT NEED FOR NEW OWNER

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THIS leafy home in a quiet street on the eastern edge of Westlawn is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have started. An open plan...

THERE&#39;S NO TIME TO WAIT!

340 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 3 $325,000

In one of the quietest areas of Grafton and proudly one of the highest natural land heights (flood maps indicate 8.205m) there is already so much to love about 340...

AUCTION - 2ND MAY, 2017

51 Howe Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 1 Auction

It's certainly not hype; the cost of living is rising; the cost of renting is higher; children are staying with their parents longer and it makes perfect sense to...

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Low Maintenance Lifestyle

295 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $349,000

Presenting a low maintenance lifestyle in a sough after Westlawn address just moments to schools, parks and sporting grounds, this large full brick home promises...

Gorgeous Family Home in Heart of Westlawn

313 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 4 $385,000

Looking to upsize? Look no further than this gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom, two kitchen, four garage solid brick home with a massive in ground pool in the...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.

Rental housing affordability in the Clarence Valley plummets

Rental affordability crisis hits the Clarence hard

Rental Affordability Snapshot highlights Clarence

Regional NSW house prices surge

Prices rise along the eastern seaboard, how did your house fare?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!