Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of abusing child over five years

Aisling Brennan
24th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of having sex with a child over a five-year period will face trial.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to nine charges of maintaining a relationship and having sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

It is alleged the man had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old girl at least nine times between 1994 and 1999.

Police allege the now 55-year-old engaged in unlawful sex acts with the girl, including sexual intercourse, at Tweed Heads and Banora Point.

The man was arrested in August.

He was arraigned in the Lismore District Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

He did not apply for bail and remains bail refused.

A trial date has been listed for May 17, 2021 and is expected to last 10-days.

The case will return to Lismore District Court on March 12, 2021 to ensure both parties will be ready to move to trial.

More Stories

historic child sex charges lismore district court northern rivers crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton family devastated by 'terrible, senseless act'

        premium_icon Grafton family devastated by 'terrible, senseless act'

        News 'It’s more than an attack on the concrete and stones, it is an attack on our heritage'

        COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

        premium_icon COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

        Crime The following matters were finalised before magistrate K Crittenden at Grafton...

        MILESTONES: Gwendoline hits a century

        premium_icon MILESTONES: Gwendoline hits a century

        News Proud volunteer grew up riding a horse to school and married during WW2

        CALLED OFF: 2020 Group 2 season abandoned

        premium_icon CALLED OFF: 2020 Group 2 season abandoned

        Rugby League The withdrawal of three clubs has left the group with no choice but to call off the...