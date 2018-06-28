Man accused of animal torture gets bail

Reece Park, accused of killing and torturing animals, will be released on bail today.

A YOUNG Ballina man accused of killing 10 chickens and torturing a pig has been granted bail after more than eight months in custody.

Reece Parke, 23, was released from Grafton prison following a brief hearing in Lismore Local Court today, during which Parke appeared via video link.

Parke has been held on remand since December last year following his arrest over the alleged slaying of 10 heritage chickens and torture of Polly the pig at Nimbin's Djanbung Gardens permaculture farm and training centre.

The bail application by Parke's solicitor Tracey Randall was unopposed by the prosecution.

His co-accused, 22-year-old Bradley Presbury, was also granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

Both men originally faced two counts of torturing beating and causing the death of an animal as well as one count of bestiality, but the latter charge has since been dropped.

Polly the pig suffered external and internal injuries during the alleged torture on the night of December 13. Ten heritage chickens were also decapitated.

The two men were arrested by police 10 days later.

During a hearing in Lismore Local Court last week it was revealed that a crucial part of the prosecution case is a recording of a phone call between Presbury and a woman in which he claimed Parke was responsible for the atrocity. Solicitors for Parke will vigorously protest the inclusion of the recording as viable evidence.

The hearing was part-heard and a new date will be rescheduled tomorrow.

Parke is to reside in Ballina with his father and must report on a daily basis to Ballina Police Station.

He is not to contact any prosecution witnesses with the exception of his father who is currently listed as a witness.

He is also not to contact the co-accused or go within 5km of Nimbin.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court tomorrow to set a fresh date for the completion of the hearing.