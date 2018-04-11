Menu
Man accused in baby's death granted bail

by LAUREN ROBERTS
11th Apr 2018 5:35 PM

A MAN charged with the manslaughter and sexual assault of a five-month-old baby has been granted bail in Alice Springs.

On Wednesday, Judge Greg Borchers granted the man bail on the conditions that he surrendered his passport, stayed in Alice Springs, was fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet and paid a $5000 surety.

The charges relate to the death of baby Michael Smedley in Alice Springs on July 26, 2012 and were laid last week following a coronial inquest held on December 12, 2016.

In January 2017, Coroner Greg Cavanagh said he believed Michaelâ€™s death may have been the result of a criminal offence and referred it back to police for investigation.

Michael was five months old when he died of serious brain injuries while in the care of a family friend and her then-boyfriend.

He died after being taken off life support the same afternoon he was found â€œnot breathing and limpâ€? in his cot.

