Man accused of carrying a loaded rifle and bomb in car

Police allegedly found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback early on Saturday. The bomb disposal unit dismantled the device.

Police allegedly found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback early on Saturday. The bomb disposal unit dismantled the device. Frank Redward

BEN Thompson, the 30-year-old Bellingen man accused of allegedly having a loaded .22 rifle and a crude home-made bomb in his car has been bail refused in court.

Police will allege Thompson was heavily affected by drugs when he was found carrying the sawn-off rifle and the explosive device in his car.

The Ford hatchback he was driving came to the attention of two Coffs Harbour-based Traffic and Highway Patrol officers as it moved through the streets of Urunga with its lights being turned on and off.

"Police stopped and spoke with the driver who was leaving the vehicle," Coffs Clarence Inspector Brendan Gorman said.

"Whilst speaking with the driver they identified what appeared to be a weapon in the vehicle."

A scuffle police had with the the 30-year-old accused in the Urunga's Pilot St late on Friday was so loud that nearby residents called 000 to report the disturbance.

Bomb found in car by police: Coffs Harbour police were forced to call in the bomb squad after an explosive device was found in a car that had been seized and taken to the police station.

Eventually the two responding officers detained the man, who was allegedly under the influence of the drug ice.

Photos View Photo Gallery

After the man was detained and taken to the Coffs Harbour Police Station the early model Ford hatchback was towed back to the station for forensic examination.

While conducting a search of the car, police found what was alleged to be a crude home-made explosive device inside the car.

The Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit in Zetland, Sydney, was contacted and was flown to Coffs Harbour with officers arriving via a police airwing to dismantle the device.

Thompson is facing a raft of charges including possession of firearms and drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while disqualified and goods in custody.