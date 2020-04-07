Menu
Man accused of drug trafficking on bail granted second release

Danielle Buckley
7th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
A MACKAY man accused of trafficking marijuana has been granted bail – despite his bail being revoked last year after he allegedly used his new-found freedom to continue peddling drugs.

Aldo Guido Furini, 55, was arrested in May last year and charged with drug trafficking as part of Operation Quebec Discreet.

The operation, based in Moranbah, targeted an alleged criminal organisation involved in the production and trafficking of bush-grown marijuana in Central Queensland.

Mr Furini was one of at least six people who were charged after police uncovered a $20 million marijuana crop being grown at Calen, 50k north of Mackay.

At a bail application at Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, the court was told Mr Furini allegedly trafficked marijuana for six months and was found with “tens of thousands of dollars” in cash.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly opposed bail arguing that Mr Furini continued to traffic marijuana after being released on bail the first time.

He was subsequently charged with a second count of drug trafficking, the court was told.

But Justice Jean Dalton said his criminal history was mild and he had been behind bars for 90 days.

“That’s the longest time he’s ever been in prison,” Justice Dalton said.

Mr Furini was granted bail and will be subject to random drug testing. – NewsRegional

