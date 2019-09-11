Menu
The arrest of two men in relation to the death of Aaron Marks.
Man accused of fatal assault at Ballina to go to trial

Aisling Brennan
11th Sep 2019 1:45 PM
A MAN accused of manslaughter in Ballina last year will go to trial to face the charges against him.

Bradley Presbury, 23, faced Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug.

However, he is yet to enter a formal plea for the more serious charge for the manslaughter of Iluka man Aaron Marks.

Mr Presbury is also facing two charges of perverting the course of justice.

Mr Marks, originally from the Sunshine Coast, was visiting Ballina from Iluka before he was found critically injured on a footpath on River St, near the Ballina RSL Club, early on May 13 last year.

The 38-year-old died two days later in a Queensland hospital.

Police will allege his death was the result of an attack by Mr Presbury and another man, Justin Anderson.

Magistrate Jeff Linden transferred the matter to Lismore District Court in order for Mr Presbury to be arraigned on October 16.

Mr Presbury will also be sentenced in Lismore District Court on October 16 for the supply charge.

His co-accused, Mr Anderson, is expected to appear before Lismore Local Court on September 25.

