Llan Anthony will face trial before Lismore Local Court this Friday.
Crime

Man accused of filming at public toilets to face trial

Liana Turner
by
18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A MAN accused of filming people on public toilets without their permission will face a trial this week.

Numulgi Llan Anthony, 44, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court for a pre-trial mention this morning.

He previously pleaded not guilty to all of his charges, which include committing an act of indecency, three counts of filming a person in a private act without consent and two counts of behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

 

Numulgi hobby farmer Llan Anthony is accused of filming people without their permission at this Lismore public toilet.

Defence solicitor Eddie Lloyd appeared in court for a brief pre-trial mention, in which the parties discussed access to documents relating to his charges.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the matter was listed for a hearing this Friday.

"There is some material produced," Mr Heilpern said.

"That is from NSW Police."

Mr Heilpern granted the defence access to the documents.

Mr Anthony remains on bail.

Lismore Northern Star

