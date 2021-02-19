Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Kyogle man is facing court over serious drug offences.
A Kyogle man is facing court over serious drug offences.
News

Man accused of growing 780 cannabis plants faces court

Aisling Brennan
19th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Kyogle man accused of cultivating 780 cannabis plants near Casino will have his case moved to the Lismore Local Court to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions to continue with proceedings.

Justin Leslie McDonald appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday charged with one count of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis.

Originally from Queensland, Mr McDonald, who has family in Yamba and properties in the Kyogle area, was arrested in December after police allegedly located 780 plants on one of his properties.

The NSW Police prosecutor on Thursday said the brief was compliant, and the DPP were expected to proceed with the matter.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter to Lismore Local Court on April 28 for charge certification.

Mr McDonald remains on bail on the condition he does not leave NSW and does not enter any international airport.

He is also required to report twice a week to police while residing at his Kyogle home.

cannabis cultivation casino local court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      NASA lands rover on Mars

      NASA lands rover on Mars
      • 19th Feb 2021 8:48 AM

      Top Stories

        Cause of crash under investigation

        Premium Content Cause of crash under investigation

        News WATCH VIDEO: Grafton Police have urged motorists to take extra care while driving after three single-vehicle crashes in three days.

        How you can keep getting Clarence Valley news

        How you can keep getting Clarence Valley news

        Community Forget Facebook. It’s easier to get your local news direct from here.

        Daily Catch-Up: February 19, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 19, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        IN COURT: Seven people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Seven people facing criminal court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today