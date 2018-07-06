Man accused of hiding Sikorsky to be walking free in weeks

Joseph Dean Geiger at the scene of the Alexandra Headlands siege telling Nine News he didn't know Zlatko Sikorsky was a wanted man when he let him in his unit.

A MAN accused of letting alleged murderer Zlatko Sikorsky hide out in his Alexandra Headland home has been bailed to live in Maryborough.

Joseph Dean Geiger, 38, was arrested and charged with accessory to murder after a 27-hour siege in which Mr Sikorsky was holed up in his unit.

Mr Sikorsky is accused of murdering 16-year-old Larissa Beilby whose body was found in barrel in the back of a ute.

During the first half of Mr Geiger's bail application on Tuesday, the Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard phone records showed he and Mr Sikorsky had been in contact the day before the stand-off.

Photos on his phone showed him at the Mantra resort at the same time Mr Sikorsky was there on June 28.

During the siege Mr Geiger told multiple news organisations he had never met Mr Sikorsky before.

Palmwoods woman Tracy Ann Thomson, 40, has also been charged with accessory to murder after the fact for her alleged role in bringing Mr Sikorsky to the unit.

Mr Sikorsky is facing 20 charges including murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and misconduct with a corpse as well as a number of drug and weapons charges.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin today granted Mr Geiger bail to a Maryborough address on strict conditions that he report to police seven days a week and not contact Mr Sikorsky, Ms Thomson or his ex-partner.

He is currently in jail on a return to prison warrant for breaching his parole and will be released on August 11.

Mr Geiger's lawyer Anna Smith argued her client's charges should be heard in Maroochydore instead of being transferred to Beenleigh with his co-accused, but this was rejected by Mr McLaughlin.

Mr Sikorsky, Mr Geiger and Ms Thomson will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 3 for a committal mention.