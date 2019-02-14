Girl allegedly abused over six years

A girl was allegedly sexually abused from the age of six to 13. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock

A 54-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a girl over a period of six years on the Gold Coast.

Police allege the man started abusing the girl in 2013 at Mudgeeraba when she was six years old, and claim the indecent treatment continued until early this year. The girl is now 13.

"After receiving information on February 8 relating to the alleged historical sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl, detectives from the Gold Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit commenced an investigation," police said today.

The Biggera Waters man was arrested yesterday and has since been charged with six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

He is scheduled to appear at Southport Magistrates today.