An NSW man has been charged after a brawl during which he allegedly knocked a police officer unconscious and smashed a windshield.

A man will front court after allegedly assaulting a senior constable who was responding to a domestic-related incident in the NSW Orana region.

The police officer was responding to the incident at a home on Merilba Street, in Narromine, at about 4pm on Christmas Eve when he was allegedly repeatedly punched in the head by a man after getting out of his vehicle.

The constable fell to the ground and was allegedly continually assaulted and knocked unconscious.

A woman, known to the accused, then intervened and the officer regained consciousness.

The man then allegedly took the officer's police radio and smashed the vehicle's windscreen before throwing it across the road.

The officer managed to call for help from inside the car before a member of the public helped him until paramedics arrived.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene once more police arrived.

The Narromine man was charged with a string of offences, which included assaulting a police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and contravening prohibition/restriction in AVO (DV).

He was refused bail and was due to appear in Dubbo Bail Court on Christmas Day.

The constable was taken to Narromine Hospital before being taken to Dubbo Hospital for further treatment.

The officer has since been released from hospital.

Originally published as Man accused of knocking cop unconscious