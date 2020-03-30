Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man accused of high-speed pursuit, ramming police car

Jodie Callcott
30th Mar 2020 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly led police on a high-speed car chase, hit a pedestrian and rammed a police car.

Police allege the man stole a Mitsubishi Lancer from a Tweed Heads until about 5pm on Saturday.

Tweed-Byron Police officers later saw the man allegedly drive through a red at the of Gray St and Kennedy Dr.

When the driver allegedly failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit of the car travelling up to 100 km/h along Kennedy Dr.

After the car was driven through a Queensland Police border-controlled roadblock at Kirra at high speed, the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

About 10pm, the accused allegedly hit a man in the driveway of a home on Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads, before again leaving the scene and rammed a police car.

The injured man was taken to The Tweed Hospital where he was treated for a fractured cheek and lacerations to his hip.

 

Tweed Heads Local Court
Tweed Heads Local Court

The stolen car was found at Currumbin Beach where the man is alleged to have carjacked another vehicle and forced the owner to drive him to Gollan Dr, Tweed Heads.

Following inquiries, officers attached to the Target Action Group (TAG) arrested a 22-year-old man at a home on Perch Place, Tweed Heads West, about 11:40pm.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with 10 offences.

He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous.

Aggravated break and enter with intent (three counts), police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously (two counts).

Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, use weapon to avoid apprehension and drive while unlicensed, and take and drive conveyance.

He was refused bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.

His case will appear in the same court on May 25.

More Stories

kennedy drive police pursuits twdcourt twdcrime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Tough new restrictions will come into place from midday today, with the message from the PM only go outside if it’s essential.

        $6.3m in renovations approved with one caveat

        premium_icon $6.3m in renovations approved with one caveat

        News Council building design has councillor asking if intention was to do “bare...

        LCCA team of the 2019/20 season

        premium_icon LCCA team of the 2019/20 season

        Cricket The Daily Examiner names the 12 best players from the Lower Clarence...

        FLIKKU: Couple launch ultimate streaming app

        premium_icon FLIKKU: Couple launch ultimate streaming app

        News Couple want to put an end to debates over program choice as families stay home