Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man accused of murdering girlfriend fitted with tracking tag

by Greg Stolz
7th Feb 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCUSED murderer Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, has arrived at a Gold Coast police station to have an electronic tracking device fitted.

Moorea is charged with the 2013 murder of his cheerleader girlfriend Breeana Robinson who plunged to her death from their Southport high rise balcony.

He was granted Supreme Court bail on Monday on strict conditions including that he wear a tracking device.

But no devices were available at Southport watch-house and he was released without one being fitted.

The move sparked fury from Ms Robinson's family who launched a petition demanding he be put back behind bars.

Moorea has arrived at Southport police station this morning with his lawyer to have the tracking device fitted.

breeana robinson court crime murder

Top Stories

    FATAL: One dead in collision with power pole

    premium_icon FATAL: One dead in collision with power pole

    Breaking Emergency services have confirmed death of driver

    • 7th Feb 2019 2:07 PM
    Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    premium_icon Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    Crime Man who photographed girl inappropriately seeking a lighter sentence

    Pharmacists escape the rat race for a Valley tree-change

    premium_icon Pharmacists escape the rat race for a Valley tree-change

    News Brisbane family opts to enjoy the community spirit and wildlife

    UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle collision

    UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle collision

    Breaking Emergency services on route to crash